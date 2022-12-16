Laxmikant Berde Death Anniversary: From a Chawl To Fame, A Look At The Actor’s Journey

One of the finest actors and ace comedians that we lost at a very early age was Laxmikant Berde. Much of the 80s and the 90s comedy scene in movies was spearheaded by Laxmikant Berde, whose popularity remained unshaken despite the presence of other comic legends like Johnny Lever and Kader Khan. He settled for character roles in Hindi cinema and was a much bigger star in Marathi cinema. He passed away on December 16, 2004, at the mere age of 50. On his death anniversary, let us take a look at his journey to fame.

Laxmikant was born and brought up in a Mumbai chawl but had big dreams of being an actor. He often participated in dramas in schools, an opportunity he used to hone his skills. He eventually landed small uncredited roles in Marathi cinema until the movie Tur Tur happened. It was a significant role and his comic skills made him outshine bigger stars in the film. After this, Berde became the comedy king of Marathi cinema. He formed a successful team and a lifelong friendship with actors Ashok Saraf and Sachin Pilgaonkar, both of whom also acted in Hindi films along with him.

His successful stint in Marathi cinema eventually landed him a role in Salman Khan’s debut film as a lead actor, Maine Pyar Kiya in 1989. The movie was a smash hit and along with the leading pair of Salman and Bhagyashree, Laxmikant, who played a Man Friday to Salman, was highly appreciated. There was no looking back for him after this film and he acted in numerous hit films like Taqdeerwala and Hum Aapke Hain Kaun after that. He continued acting in hit Marathi films like Dhoom Dhadaka and AC Hi Banwa Banvi.

The actor, however, started suffering from kidney disease in his mid-40s and passed away at 50. His close friend and confidante Ashok Saraf was said to be inconsolable and said that he had lost a brother. Laxmikant Berde’s contribution to cinema will always be well remembered.

