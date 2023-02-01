Home » News » Movies » Leaked Pic! Rashmika Mandanna Joins Vijay Deverakonda and Family In Dubai On Their Vacation

Leaked Pic! Rashmika Mandanna Joins Vijay Deverakonda and Family In Dubai On Their Vacation

Rumoured lovebirds Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna were spotted together in Dubai during their secret holiday.

Last Updated: February 01, 2023, 14:22 IST

Alleged picture of Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda in Dubai.
Rashmika Mandanna has joined Vijay Deverakonda on his family vacation in Dubai if a leaked picture from the exotic destination is to be believed. On Tuesday, it was revealed that the Liger actor was on a happy vacay with his parents. A couple of pictures from the trip also surfaced online showing Vijay posing with his folks. However, a few hours after, a fan seemed to have spotted the rumoured lovebirds together out and about.

In a picture circulating online, Vijay was seen wearing the same outfit as he wore in the pictures with his family and exploring a mall while Rashmika was by his side. News18 cannot confirm the authenticity of the picture.

Vijay and Rashmika’s dating rumours have been making headlines for a long time now. However, the two actors have never confirmed their romantic relationship. Earlier, in an exclusive interview with News18 Showsha a few months ago, Rashmika shared that she’s very close to Vijay.

“I understand that we are actors, and the light is on us, with people wanting to know more about it. I see what is happening on social media, like watch a few videos and find it very cute, but Vijay and I don’t really sit and discuss. We have a gang of 15 people and given a chance we would be playing board games with them. We are actors, but for us, our friends are equally important, and it keeps us grounded," she said.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Rashmika’s latest film outing Mission Majnu opened to rave reviews from cine-goers and critics alike. Helmed by Shantanu Bagchi, Mission Majnu also stars Siddharth Malhotra in the lead. The film premiered on the OTT platform Netflix on January 20. On the other hand, Vijay Deverakonda has Kushi in the making with Samantha Ruth Prabhu.

first published: February 01, 2023, 13:46 IST
last updated: February 01, 2023, 14:22 IST
