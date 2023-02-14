Malayalam actor Joju George has decided to stay away from social media due to attacks hurled towards him by netizens. He has been embroiled in a controversy after he criticised social media reviews of films. The actor has faced constant trolling since he made those remarks. Joju on Monday claimed that he was being attacked in both his personal and professional lives. He also said that he wanted to concentrate solely on his acting career. But after the news broke that the actor was quitting social media, he removed the Instagram post.

“For quite some time now, I have avoided all forms of media. I made an effort to start being engaged once more in the Iratta movie’s promotion. However, I’ve once again been forced into pointless confrontations. I’m only going to concentrate on movies. I’ve been going through a difficult time in my career. Please don’t bother me. I’m not requesting your assistance. But if you could refrain from bugging me, that would be wonderful," Joju said in the video that he later deleted.

The actor criticised movie reviews on social media while meeting journalists in Dubai as part of the promotion of his upcoming film Iratta. He claimed that many people — who have not even watched those movies — criticise films on social media, which he thought was wrong. He said that a lot of effort goes into making a film, and they are the livelihood for a lot of people, so one should act responsibly. He said that only audiences should decide whether a film is good or bad.

Joju deactivated his social media accounts earlier in 2021. He took this step after facing cyberbullying, following the quarrel with Congress workers amid a protest against the fuel price hike in Kochi. It had been widely reported at that time that his accounts were hacked but he refuted those rumours, saying he was just taking some time away from social media.

