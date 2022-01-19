'Leave Them Alone': Lakshmy Ramakrishnan to Twitter User Targetting Dhanush

Ever since actor Dhanush and Aishwarya Rajinikanth announced their separation after 18 years of marriage, social media has been in overdrive. Through a Twitter post, Dhanush shared a small note on Monday informing everyone that the couple had part ways “to take time to understand us as individuals for the better." In his note, Dhanush had also urged his fans to respect their decision and give them much needed privacy.

But recently a Twitter user took a dig at Lakshmy Ramakrishnan while replying to Dhanush’s post.

“Everything you say is true, Mother, do you not know all this? Get the two of you together and go," the Twitter used asked Lakshmy. Surprisingly, the actor was quick to respond to the user’s Tweet and respectfully urged him to leave the couple alone.

“They are moving away respectfully, not causing mental trauma to each other by badmouthing publicly," Lakshmy wrote. She even emphasised that people should respect their decision to announce the split before getting legally divorced and also without romancing with someone else. “Please leave them alone," she added.

The user replied to Lakshmy’s Tweet and wrote that he respects the couple’s decision but they should not have publicly announced the split. “Why they are advertising like this?" he asked. Moreover, he also claimed that earlier divorces used to be rare but nowadays they have become common due to celebrities.

Replying to the user again, Lakshmy drew a parallel between the couple’s split and that of Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Naga Chaitanya’s recent separation. She highlighted how even after Samantha’s dignified and graceful separation announcement, she had to endure trolling. Lakshmy further asserted that if the celebrities don’t announce themselves, then distorted news gets in the public without their permission which tends to taint their image.

Meanwhile, some fans were left shocked by the news and hoped that the two would get together once again.

