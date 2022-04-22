'Leaving My Heart Behind': Vicky Kaushal After Shooting For His Next in Mussoorie

Vicky Kaushal got married to Katrina Kaif in a big fat Indian wedding last year. Vicky is currently enjoying marital bliss and often shares adorable photos of himself and Katrina.

Although Vicky is head over heels in love with Katrina, it looks like he has given his heart somewhere else too. Recently, Vicky was in picturesque Mussoorie, Uttarakhand, for the shooting of his upcoming movie with Ammy Virk and Tripti Dimri. After wrapping the shoot there, Vicky expressed his love for the place on Instagram.

“Leaving my heart behind in the mountains"

Advertisement

Vicky Kaushal shared on Instagram a heart-warming montage of some of his memorable moments from the Mussoorie leg of the shooting of his next film. In the montage, Vicky is seen interacting with his fans and obliging them with selfies.

“Mussoorie!!! Thank You for being so loving and breathtakingly beautiful. Leaving my heart behind in the mountains. See you soon," Vicky wrote as the caption.

Vicky Kaushal also shared a video of him taking a bath in the river Ganges at Rishikesh. Vicky’s chiselled body is on full display in the video. The video has gone viral with over one million likes on Instagram.

Advertisement

Uttarakhand Tourism reposted Vicky’s Instagram montage on their official Koo handle.

It is worth mentioning that Vicky has become one of the most prominent actors in Bollywood after the success of Uri: The Surgical Strike. Vicky was last seen in Shoojit Sircar’s critically acclaimed Sardar Udham. He has also wrapped up shooting for an untitled film with Sara Ali Khan. Now Vicky and Tripti Dimri are shooting for the Anand Tiwari directorial.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.