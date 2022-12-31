Home » News » Movies » Lee Jong Suk's Agency Confirms He is Dating IU; Couple Reportedly Spent Christmas Together in Japan

Lee Jong Suk's Agency Confirms He is Dating IU; Couple Reportedly Spent Christmas Together in Japan

Amid reports of Lee Jong Suk dating South Korean singer-actress IU, the former's agency has confirmed the same.

Advertisement

By: Entertainment Bureau

Edited By: Srijita Sen

News18.com

Last Updated: December 31, 2022, 13:04 IST

South Korea

Big Mouth actor Lee Jong Suk is dating South Korean singer-actress IU
Big Mouth actor Lee Jong Suk is dating South Korean singer-actress IU

Amid reports of Big Mouth actor Lee Jong Suk dating South Korean singer-actress IU, the former’s agency has confirmed the same. Their agency released a statement that read, as reported by Soompi, “Hello. This is HighZium Studio. This is an official statement regarding the exclusive article about actor Lee Jong Suk. Actor Lee Jong Suk and IU recently progressed from being close acquaintances into being a couple, and they are maintaining a serious relationship. Please show lots of support so they can continue their beautiful relationship. Thank you."

Advertisement

Earlier reports were doing the rounds that the couple had spent their Christmas in Japan together. Media outlet Dispatch reported that on December 20, Lee Jong Suk left for Osaka to attend his own fan meeting. IU also left for Nagoya, Japan on December 24 with her brother. Dispatch also reported that Jong Suk arranged for the trip. Dispatch also shared photos of the actors at the airport.

Lee Jong Suk recently stirred the dating rumours once again with his speech at the 2022 MBC Drama Awards. He expressed his gratitude towards an unnamed individual during his award acceptance speech. The actor won the Daesang for the K-Drama Big Mouth.

Read all the Latest Movies News here

Follow us on

About the Author

Entertainment BureauEntertainment Bureau brings you all updates from the world of entertainment -- b...Read More

first published: December 31, 2022, 13:04 IST
last updated: December 31, 2022, 13:04 IST
Read More

TRENDING NEWS

MORE NEWS

Photogallery

+10PHOTOS

Janhvi Kapoor Is A Sight To Behold In Pink Semi-sheer Saree With Floral Blouse, Check Out The Diva's Most Gorgeous Saree Looks

+10PHOTOS

Anusha Dandekar Heats Things Up In Sexy Sequin Bikini, Check Out The Diva's Hottest Swimwear Moments