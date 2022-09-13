Lee Moo-saeng, Park Hae-jin's Agencies To Take Strong Legal Action Against False Drug Allegations

The Seoul Gangnam Police station, on Saturday, announced an arrest of an actor in his 40s, referred to as ‘A’ for drug abuse violation. Following this statement, reports about ‘A’ being an actor who debuted in a 2006 public broadcast network drama and went on to play leading and supporting roles in various dramas and films began to circulate. Amidst these speculations came up the names of actors Park Hae-jin (last seen in ‘From Now On, Showtime!’) and Lee Moo Saeng (last seen in ‘Cleaning Up’).

Alien Company, on September 10th, released a statement on behalf of actor Lee Moo-saeng announcing the actor has “no relation whatsoever to the case in question" and legal action is to be taken against anyone who continues to spread any rumors. The statement also read, “Our agency will continue to do our utmost to protect our actors in the future as well."

Park Hae-jin’s agency, Artist Company, also released an official statement on behalf of the actor on September 11th and denied all allegations and maintained that if such falsehoods continued to circulate against the actor through online communities and social media, the company would take strong legal action.

The statement read, “We have confirmed that there have recently been groundless falsehoods spreading on online communities about Park Hae Jin having anything to do with the male actor in his forties who was arrested on charges of drug use. This is completely false, and Park Hae Jin has no relation whatsoever to the case in question. If groundless falsehoods related to this case continue to be spread, we plan to respond with strong legal action against those who have written and spread these falsehoods."

The agency added that they will take “strong legal action against malicious acts" where their clients are defamed.

