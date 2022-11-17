'Left An Irreplaceable Void': Nandamuri Balakrishna On Superstar Krishna's Death

The Telugu film industry plunged into grief after popular actor Ghattamaneni Krishna passed away on November 15 following a cardiac arrest. Many stars paid their respects to the late actor, and the latest to do so is Nandamuri Balakrishna. The Devudu actor paid homage to Krishna at the Padmalaya Studios where his mortal remains were kept for fans. Balakrishna arrived at the studios along with his wife Vasundhara Devi, and daughter Brahmani Nara. Balakrishna penned a note on Facebook even as another stalwart of Telugu cinema left for his heavenly abode.

The Simha actor appreciated Balakrishna and wrote that Krishna could easily get in the skin of every role he performed on screen. With impeccable acting skills, the Ek Chor Ek Hasina actor became a role model for the artists of the current generation. There is an irreplaceable void in the Telugu cine industry with Krishna’s death, he said.

Balakrishna also referred to Krishna as Tollywood’s own James Bond and appreciated his spy thriller films. He ended the note by conveying his condolences to Krishna’s fans and family.

Along with the description, Balakrishna also shared two pictures. The first picture seems a still from the film featuring him and Krishna. The second one is a mesmerising portrait of Krishna.

The comment section was filled with users who showered praises on the Gudachari 117 actor. A user wrote that Krishna was a class apart and carved a massive fan base with his exemplary performances. Another wrote that Krishna brilliantly enacted the character of freedom fighter Alluri Seetharama Raju. Others appreciated Krishna for his contributions to society as a philanthropist as well.

For those who don’t know, Balakrishna and Krishna have shared screen space in the film Sultan. Directed by Sarath, Sultan revolved around the storyline of a dreaded terrorist who is planning to attack a minister. However, the film ends with Sultan realizing his mistake that he was being used as a pawn by some organizations.

