Legend Lata Mangeshkar Owned a Buick, a Chrysler, and a Mercedes. Here's Her Net Worth

Lata Mangeshkar, the nightingale of India, passed away on February 6 at the age of 92. When she was 13 years old, Lata earned only Rs 25 by singing. Today, her net worth stands in the millions.

According to various reports, the monthly income of the legendary singer was around Rs 40 lakh. The money chiefly came from the Royalty she used to receive from her songs.

While some claim that Lata’s net worth is around Rs 360 crore, others say that it is around 108-115 crores. However, her monetary income did not change her attitude towards life, and she remained rooted till the last day of her life.

Lata Mangeshkar had a great collection of cars. She had bought a Chevrolet early in her career. Her garage at Prabhu Kunj also has a Buick, a Chrysler, and a Mercedes. The last one was a gift from Yashraj Studios.

It is said that late director Yash Chopra himself gifted the car to Lata during the release of the movie Veer Zara, in which Lata had sung all the songs. The album went on to become a huge hit, with the evergreen songs being played on all the radio channels to this date.

Bharat Ratna Lata Mangeshkar was born on 26 September 1929 in Indore to the famous musician Dinanath Mangeshkar. At a very young age, Lata achieved unimaginable success in life with her cuckoo voice.

In her career which spanned seven decades, Lata Mangeshkar sang more than 30,000 songs in a lot of Indian languages, including Tamil, Telugu, and Marathi. She won three National Film Awards, Bharat Ratna, and many more honours for her mesmerising voice. May the legend rest in peace!

