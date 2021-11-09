Kamal Haasan's Net Worth Will Make Your Jaw Drop. Here's What He Owns

The net worth of legendary actor Kamal Haasan became a hot topic on social media recently after the details of his assets went viral on the Internet. The actor has been working for decades in Telugu, Hindi, Malayalam, Kannada, and Bengali films and is immensely popular among millions of fans across India.

Haasan is hugely followed in Telugu industry just as he is in Tamil, Kannada, Malayalam and Hindi film industries. The net worth of his assets will blow your mind. Haasan has acted in over 260 films and amassed a fortune.

As per the reports, the information about his assets is going viral on social media. The fans are shocked to learn that Kamal Haasan owns assets worth hundreds of crores.

Not long ago, the actor had announced his own political party, Makkal Neethi Maiam, and even contested the general elections. However, the party performed abysmally and no candidate could win the election.

Kamal Haasan disclosed his assets to the government at the time of contesting the elections. The government affidavit states that Kamal Haasan has assets worth Rs 177 crore. He contested from Coimbatore South Division. The actor has 131 crore in real estate whereas 46 crore in other assets. Kamal Haasan also showed that he had debts of nearly Rs 50 crore.

The legendary actor is also a recipient of numerous awards. In fact, it’s also said that no producer in any industry has sustained losses while making a big budget film with him.

As per the reports, the tamil actor is currently working on Vikram under the direction of Lokesh Kanakaraj. The film is produced by Kamal Haasan.

