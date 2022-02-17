Legendary Bappi Lahiri Had This Special Connection With Madhya Pradesh. Read to Know

Legendary music composer and singer Bappi Lahiri’s death is “not just a family loss, but a national loss," said his son-in-law Govind Bansal. Not many are aware that Bappi Lahiri had a deep connection with Madhya Pradesh. If you are unversed, the music maestro’s daughter is married to Govind Bansal of Joura town and Nagar panchayat in Morena district of Madhya Pradesh.

The marriage took place in 2007. The king of indie-pop married Reema to Govind Bansal, a businessman.

It is known that Bappi Lahiri stayed in Gwalior for eight days during the marriage ceremonies. He still has many friends and relatives in Madhya Pradesh who are saddened by his death. The receptions of the wedding ceremony took place in Gwalior, Delhi, and Mumbai.

Advertisement

Recalling the old days, Dr Ram Pandey, a friend of Bappi Da’s son-in-law, said that when he first met him, he was very comfortable with them. On his invitation, Bappi Da had come to his house to have tea. The memories of his spontaneity are saved in pictures today.

In 2006, when Bappi Da told his close relatives and friends that he had selected a groom in the Chambal area for his daughter. Everyone was surprised since dacoits were dominant in the area at the time.

The music maestro died of sleep apnea in a Mumbai hospital on Tuesday night. He was 69.

Bappi Da’s song I am a Disco Dancer was an all-time hit. After this song, there was no turning back for Bappi Da.

The king of disco entered films in 1973 with the Hindi film Nanha Shikari.

Advertisement

Bhankas, featuring Tiger Shroff and Shraddha Kapoor for the film Baaghi 3, turned out to be the last song recorded by the veteran singer.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Assembly Elections Live Updates here.