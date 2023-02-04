Vani Jayaram, a legendary playback singer from the South film industry passed away on Saturday. She was 78. She breathed her last at her Chennai home in Haddows Road, Nungambakkam. The National Awardee recipient died due to age-related issues.

On this year’s Republic Day, she was awarded the prestigious Padma Bhushan to recognize her contribution to Indian music for over 50 years. She passed away before accepting the award. Along with this, Vani has also bagged four State Awards, three National Awards, International awards and many more.

Her untimely demise came as a rude shock to the entire film industry. Several South celebs took to their social media handle to mourn her demise and pay respect to her.

Advertisement

Actress Radhikaa Sarathkumar took to Twitter and wrote, “This is so shocking #vanijayaram,just last night I was playing her song and telling my husband how beautifully she was rendering the song in #KVishwanath sirs film.I am so shocked."

Khushbu Sundar also payed her condolences. She penned a heartbreaking note on Twitter which read, “Terrible news coming in.. we have lost yet another gem.#VaniJayaram ji is no more amongst us. A voice that has enthralled us for many years has left us heartbroken. Her sweet and gentle nature was so evident in her voice. You will always be remembered amma. Om Shanti.’

Vani started her career back in 1971. With a career spanning over five decades, she has recorded over 10,000 songs in Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, Malayalam, Hindi, Bengali etc. She also had her own devotional and private albums. From working with RD Burman to Madan Mohan and OP Nayyar, she has worked alongside legendary composers.

Advertisement

Vani rose to fame especially after K. Viswanath’s musical film Sankarabharanam (1979). The 5 songs in that film also earned her second National Award. Her blockbuster and notable songs include Ennenno Janmala Bandham, Malarpol Sirippathu Pathinaaru, Or Idam Unnidam, Ezhu Swarangalukkul, Naane Naana, Poojalu Cheya among many others.

Read all the Latest Movies News here