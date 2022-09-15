Leonardo DiCaprio and Gigi Hadid Get Cozy In Leaked Pic From Friend's Party Amid Dating Rumours

The internet is abuzz with rumours of Leonardo DiCaprio and Gigi Hadid’s dating rumours. The actor and the supermodel sparked dating rumours after reports claimed that they are ‘getting to know each other’ after their respective splits. For the unversed, Leonardo was dating Camila Morrone until a few weeks ago while Gigi was in a serious relationship with Zayn Malik.

Amid these rumours, a new picture of the alleged couple has hit online. In a picture, obtained by DailyMail, Leonardo and Gigi appeared to be getting cozy at a friend’s party in New York City. The report claims that the picture was taken at Casa Cipriani where the Wolf of Wall Street actor’s friends Richie Akiva and Darren Dzienciol hosted a party. The 47-year-old actor and the 27-year-old model were seen in cozy outfits.

As pictures of Leonardo and Gigi surface online, sources seemingly confirmed that they are indeed inclined towards a romantic relationship but they are taking things slow. A source told Page Six Leo and Gigi have “mostly [been] hanging out with groups," adding, “and solo a handful of times." The grapevine added, “[DiCaprio] is not someone who is in-and-out of relationships. He doesn’t jump around hooking up. They are taking it slow."

A source has also told E! News that Leo and Gigi are not looking for a serious relationship right now. “Gigi and Leo have hung out multiple times and are into each other. Gigi thinks he’s a really cool guy. Majority of their hangouts have stemmed from being in the same social circles at various parties," the source added.

Leonardo DiCaprio and Camila Morrone recently decided to part ways after over four years of dating. The pair was initially linked in 2018 during an outing to Aspen, Colorado, and were going strong ever since. While the Oscar winner and Camila largely kept their relationship private, they made their first debut as a couple at the Oscars in February 2020.

Meanwhile, Gigi and Zayn were in an on-and-off relationship for years before they parted ways last year. They have a daughter, Khai, as well.

