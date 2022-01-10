Leonardo DiCaprio Called 'Eco Hypocrite' for Vacation on CO2-emitting Superyacht

Leonardo DiCaprio is vocal about Climate Change and urges his fans to take actions to combat the same time and again. Through his Netflix movie Don’t Look Up, he brought further attention to the issue. Not only this, he is a UN climate change ambassador and terms climate change to be “the most urgent threat facing our entire species".

However, people are calling out him to be a hypocrite after he was seen vacationing with friends and girlfriend Camila Morrone in the Caribbean on a 110 million euros Vava II superyacht that stretches 315 feet. Vava II is the largest yacht to be manufactured in Britain and is estimated to produce 238kg of carbon dioxide per mile. The number is quite huge as it’s equivalent to the amount of CO2 an average British car emits in two months.

The environmentally-unfriendly yacht is estimated to cost a huge amount of £250,000 to fill its fuel tanks. The luxurious superyacht can accommodate up to 30 crew members and 22 guests. While many are taking a dig at Leonardo for using the yacht, others have shown their support.

The Daily Mail reports that shop tracking websites reveal that the yacht is stationary most of the time and can be seen travelling only a mile a day. Environmentalist Sarah Clayton supported Leonardo by highlighting his good work. She said, “I know celebrities lead these crazy lives, but Don’t Look Up has done so much to make people aware of climate change."

Undoubtedly, Leonardo has been actively involved in saving the environment and doing his bit. To protect endangered species and land, the Titanic actor has donated 75 million euros to global conservation projects.

The source close to the actor told the Mirror that Leonardo doesn’t own the yacht and has not even rented it. Now, it’ll be interesting to know the actor’s stance on the same.

