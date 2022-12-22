Leonardo DiCaprio Dating 23-year-old Model Victoria Lamas? Here's What We Know

Hollywood star Leonardo DiCaprio recently set tongues wagging as he sparked romance rumours with 23-year-old model Victoria Lamas. The dating rumours started swirling after the Titanic star was spotted with the model after dinner on Tuesday night. She is 25 years younger than him. However, if a new Page Six report is anything to go by, despite romance rumours swirling after Leonardo and Victoria were spotted together on Tuesday night, the pair “are not dating."

The clarification comes after both actors were photographed leaving Hollywood’s The Bird Streets Club separately, but later getting into the same car.

“Both were seated (not next to each other) at a big group dinner," a Hollywood insider told us. “They were also joined by a number of other people in the car."

As per photos obtained by the Daily Mail, while the duo might not be an item, they seemed to be enjoying each other’s company. The Wolf of Wall Street actor was seen laughing alongside the brunette beauty while leaving the hotspot.

The Oscar winner kept things casual in a pair of light-wash jeans, a black jacket and his typical baseball hat. Lamas, on the other hand, showed off her toned abs in a scoop-neck crop top, black pants and a black leather blazer.

Victoria Lamas is the daughter of ‘Falcon Crest’ actor Lorenzo Lamas. She is an actor and model with around 23,000 followers on Instagram where she frequently updates about her travels and modeling gigs. She has acted in roles such as The Last Thing the Earth Said, A Virtuous Role and Two Niner.

Leonardo DiCaprio, who has often been trolled for dating women under the age of 25, recently split up with longtime girlfriend Camila Morrone in August. The Revenant was also rumoured to be dating supermodel Gigi Hadid, around September when the two were spotted spending time together at a New York Fashion Week party and were also seen getting close at the Casa Cipriani in New York City in November. 27-year-old supermodel Gigi who broke up with ex-boyfriend Zayn Malik, is mother to two-year-old Khai.

Meanwhile, on the work front, the Academy Award-winning actor will be next seen in Killers of the Flower Moon, which reunites him with his Wolf of Wall Street director Martin Scorsese. Adapted from the book by David Grann, the highly anticipated film is set in the 1920s and focuses on a group of murders against wealthy Native Americans in Oklahoma.

