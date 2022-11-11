Leonardo DiCaprio Turns 48: Did You Know Oscar-winning Actor was Fired From First TV Show?

HAPPY BIRTHDAY LEONARDO DICAPRIO: Leonardo DiCaprio has done it all with his diverse movie roles. He has stolen hearts with characters like Jack and made us loathe a character like that of Candie. Starting from a humble beginning, Leo went on to become a 90s heartthrob to an internationally renowned actor. As the American actor celebrates his 48th birthday on November 11, let’s take a look back at his top 5 movies you can binge on. Also, do you think you know all about Leo? Read on to find some rather unknown facts about the actors:

The Story Behind His Name

Leo was named after the artist Leonardo da Vinci. His name has quite an interesting story. This happened after his pregnant mother happened to be standing in front of one of da Vinci’s paintings the first time she felt him kick.

Fired From First TV Show

If you think Leo always had a smooth-sailing career, that was not the case. Leo landed his first onscreen appearance in the children’s TV show Romper Room. However, he was fired for being too disruptive.

Academy Award Nomination

Leo was the seventh youngest actor to ever be nominated for an Academy Award at the age of 19. He won this nomination for his role in 1994’s What’s Eating Gilbert Grape. However, he actually won the award nearly two decades later from his first nomination.

Grand Donation

In 1998, DiCaprio donated a roomful of computers and equipment to the Los Feliz Library. This library was built on the site of his childhood home. They provide free and easy access to information, ideas, books and technology with the aim to enrich, educate and empower the city’s diverse communities.

The Missed Opportunity

For the movie ‘Inglourious Basterds’ American Filmmaker Quentin Tarantino wanted Leo to play the role of the Nazi Colonel Landa. However, the actor rejected the offer and the role went to Christoph Waltz. This won Waltz his first Oscar for the performance.

Here are Leonardo DiCaprio’s Top 5 movies to indulge in:

Inception (2010)

Writer, the producer, and director Christopher Nolan and producer Emma Thomas, never considered anyone else for the role of Cobb other than Leo. And it worked out great, because according to Nolan’s wife and producing partner Emma Thomas it was Leo who made the movie less of a puzzle and more of a story of a character, the audience could relate to. He played the role of Dom Cobb, a professional thief who cons secrets from his victims by infiltrating their dreams. Titanic (1997)

The epic romance and disaster movie achieved significant critical and commercial success. In fact, it went on to be the first Best Picture Academy Award winner to be produced, directed, written, and edited by the same person that is James Cameron. Leo’s Jack Dawson won everyone’s hearts by showing a beautiful love story in the face of human tragedy. Jack Dawson was an itinerant, poor orphan from Chippewa Falls, Wisconsin who falls in love with Rose DeWitt Bukater (Kate Winslet), a first-class passenger on Titanic. Django Unchained (2012)

This was Leo’s first time playing a villain since The Man in the Iron Mask (1998). In fact, the actor was uncomfortable with how horrible and explicitly racist his character was. However, American filmmaker Quentin Tarantino told him to be as menacing as possible. He said that if Leo didn’t take it all the way, people would hold it against him forever. Leo played the role of Calvin J. Candie in the American revisionist Western film. The Revenant (2015)

The movie finally allowed Leo to take home the much-awaited Oscar trophy for Best Actor in 2016. Other than that he won 32 awards for his performance. This was also the feature film role with the fewest words of dialogue. Leo played the role of Hugh Glass, an American frontiersman and hunter in the American adventure drama film. The Great Gatsby (2013)

The hit historical romantic drama film was based on F. Scott Fitzgerald’s novel of the same name. Leo played the role of the titular character Jay Gatsby, a mysterious millionaire who hosts wild parties. This was also Amitabh Bachchan’s first appearance in a Hollywood film, as Meyer Wolfsheim.

