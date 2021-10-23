Leopard On The Sets Of Tuzya Mazya Sansarala Ani Kay Hawa

The Marathi show ‘Tujya Mazya Sansarala Ani Kay Hawa’ is garnering high TRPs. It’s a family show which keeps coming up with new twists and turns everyday. However, an incident on the sets of the show threw the whole crew into a tizzy and disrupted the shoot.

Tujya Mazya Sansarala Ani Kay Hawa, whose shooting is being done in Nashik, saw an unlikely guest on Friday, when a leopard walked into the sets and disrupted the shoot. The crew members running helter and skelter when the big cat made an appearance. Even before the shooting had started, there were incidents of leopard sightings around the area.

According to media reports, the leopard which walked into the sets was captured on the CCTV camera. However, an official confirmation of the incident is yet to come from the makers of the show.

A scene has also been filmed in the show in which Siddharth, played by the actor Hardik Joshi, has to fight to protect his co-star Aditi from the leopard. Viewers will soon be able to view this episode. So now that the leopard had actually arrived on this set it wasn’t clear if it was part of a shoot.

This series revolves around family bonds and relationships. Hardik Joshi, who has made a name for himself as Rana Da in Tuzyat Jiv Rangala, is essaying a lead role alongside Amrita Pawar. This is his first show after the previous one went off-air.

