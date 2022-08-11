Leslee Lewis on Recreating Yaaron Dosti with KK's Son Nakul: It Was Like I Was Hearing KK

Late singer KK and his music remains in the hearts of music lovers, many of who grew up listening to him. While his films songs like Koi Kahe Kehta Rahe (Dil Chahta Hai; 2001), Tadap Tadap (Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam; 1999) and Bardaasht (Humraaz; 2002), among others, proved to be chartbusters, his singles like Aap Ki Dua, Yaaron Dosti and Pyaar ke Pal inspired an entire generation.

And now, 23 years later, music composer Leslee Lewis who composed the iconic Yaaron Dosti, recreated the memorable song themed on friendship in memory of KK with the singer’s children - son Nakul Krishna and daughter Tamaara Krishna. Interestingly, Yaaron Dosti was recorded at Purple Haze Studios in Bandra, Mumbai, where KK had sung the song for the first time. Nakul and Tamaara Krishna lent their voice to the same track at the same studio in the presence of their mother, Jyoti Krishna.

Talking about his association with KK, Leslee says, “My relationship with KK has always been amazing. 23 years ago, we recorded the song Yaaron Dosti at Purple Haze Studios. When I re-recorded the song with Nakul, it was like I was hearing KK. It was unbelievable!" He further reveals, “The day I recorded with KK the first jingle of his life, Nakul was born."

Nakul adds, “The same place, his first song, the same composer… we felt our father’s presence in the studio. I am simply overwhelmed!" Taking to Instagram, he shared a note on his experience of singing the track and wrote, “Recording a few lines of the same song in the same booth dad sang in felt special, but I also missed sharing such a moment with him. In a strange way we finally sung together na @taamara.krishna? I really appreciate everyone who sang and was part of this with us and love how this turned out, hope you guys love it too. It’s always about love and friendship."

The Yaaron Dosti recreation was released on Friendship Day this month. On a related note, KK breathed his last on May 31 after performing a live music concert in a college festival at Nazrul Mancha auditorium in South Kolkata. He complained about feeling unwell on the way back to his hotel, where he suffered a cardiac arrest.

