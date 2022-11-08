Home » News » Movies » Leslie Phillips, Voice of Harry Potter's Sorting Hat, Carry on Star, Passes Away at 98

Leslie Phillips, Voice of Harry Potter's Sorting Hat, Carry on Star, Passes Away at 98

British actor Leslie Phillips of the Carry On comedy-film series passed away at the age of 98. He is also known for voicing the Sorting Hat in the Harry Potter movies.

Advertisement

By: Entertainment Bureau

Edited By: Srijita Sen

News18.com

Last Updated: November 08, 2022, 21:32 IST

London

British actor Leslie Phillips of the Carry On comedy-film series passed away at the age of 98. Phillips is also known for voicing the animated character of the Sorting Hat in the Harry Potter movies. His agent confirmed the news on Tuesday, November 8, and said that the actor died ‘peacefully at home’ on Monday. Some of his other memorable works include Doctor in the House and The Navy Lark.

The veteran actor made his first film appearance in the 1930s. He is remembered for his exaggerated comic portrayal of the English upper class after starring in Carry On Nurse, Carry On Teacher and Carry On Constable in 1959 and 1960.

Advertisement

During this time he became well-known for his suggestive catchphrases, including “Ding dong," “Well, hello," and “I say!" Leslie Phillips later moved into more dramatic roles, including a turn opposite Peter O’Toole in the 2005 film Venus which earned him a BAFTA nomination for best supporting actor.

TOP SHOWSHA VIDEO

RELATED NEWS

He suffered a stroke in 2014 while shopping in London but made a strong recovery. Moreover, Leslie Phillips was named Commander of the Order of the British Empire in 2008 in recognition of his acting career. He also voiced the Sorting Hat in the Harry Potter franchise. The official Twitter page of Harry Potter Film expressed their grief on the microblogging site. Sharing a photo of the actor, they wrote, “We are incredibly sad to hear of the passing of the wonderful Leslie Phillips who voiced the Sorting Hat with such inimitable wit and style in the Harry Potter films."

Advertisement

This year, the Harry Potter cast lost another member as well. Actor Robbie Coltrane, the actor who brought to life the lovable gamekeeper Hagrid in the Harry Potter film franchise, passed away in October this year. He was 72.

(With inputs from AP)

Read all the Latest Movies News here

Follow us on

About the Author

Entertainment BureauEntertainment Bureau brings you all updates from the world of entertainment -- b...Read More

first published: November 08, 2022, 21:32 IST
last updated: November 08, 2022, 21:32 IST

TRENDING NEWS

MORE NEWS

Photogallery

+10PHOTOS

Priyanka Chopra, Radhika Apte, Alia Bhatt, Sonakshi Sinha Among Actresses Slaying Chic Pantsuits, See Their Stunning Pictures

+10PHOTOS

Shweta Tiwari Makes Jaws Drop With Sultry Photos In Black Satin Dress, Check Out The Diva's Sexy Pictures