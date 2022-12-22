Lesser Known Facts About Actress and TV Presenter Anasuya Bharadwaj

Actress and television presenter Anasuya Bharadwaj needs no introduction. There is not even one dull moment with Anasuya on screen. She makes us laugh to the point our stomachs hurt in several comedy shows, including Jabardasth and F2: Fun and Frustration among others. But Anasuya has proven her expertise in essaying serious roles as well, as was seen in the Allu Arjun-starrer Pushpa: The Rise. Anasuya fans have already caught a glimpse of the talented actress on camera, now, let’s have a look at some unknown facts about the Jabardasth anchor.

Before entering the world of glitz and glam, Anasuya was a newsreader at the popular Telugu news channel Sakshi TV. She completed her post-graduation in Business Administration from Badruka College in Hyderabad. The 37-year-old landed her first job as an HR executive at a private company before she joined Sakshi TV.

Anasuya’s first break into acting came with the 2003 film Naaga, starring Jr NTR, and Sadha in the lead roles. The actress, who was 19 years old at that time was roped in as a supporting role in the action drama. According to a report by ETimes, the actress was paid a sum of only 500 for the DK Suresh directorial. “I appeared for just one scene in the film. I was in junior college then," the actress revealed during an exclusive interview with TOI in 2014.

The Pushpa actress’ journey as an anchor started in 2017, almost after 14 years when she co-hosted the pre-release event of Jr NTR’s action romance film Jai Lava Kusha. In the same year, Anasuya was featured in the Suya Suya Anasuya song from the Gopichand Malineni film Winner. She was the only Telugu television presenter in the recent past, upon whom a song was made.

On the personal front, Anasuya got married to investment planner and financier Susank Bharadwaj in 2010. The couple dated for a long period during their college days before they decided to tie the nuptial knot. The two lovebirds are also blessed with two adorable kids - Ayanssh and Shaurya Bharadwaj. The actress is often seen dropping happy family pictures with her partner and sons.

On the work front, Anasuya has made a lasting impression with her acting prowess in blockbuster films like Pusha: The Rise, Acharya, Godfather Rangasthalam, and Khiladi among others. Speaking on her upcoming projects, the talented actress will soon start working on the web series Kanyasulkam where she will be portraying the role of Madhuravani.

