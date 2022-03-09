Let Her Be an Enigma: Amitabh Bachchan's Advice to Mahesh Bhatt on His Daughter Alia Bhatt

Alia Bhatt is currently basking in the success of her recent film Gangubai Kathiawadi. People from the film fraternity and audience are giving positive responses to the film. After watching the film, superstar Amitabh Bachchan also sent a heartfelt letter to Alia, lauding her for her exceptional performance as the prostitute-turned-mafia of Mumbai’s Kamathipura area. However, Alia’s father and filmmaker Mahesh Bhatt is worried that she might let the success get to her head. And because of this, he shared his concern with Big B.

Recently, Mahesh Bhatt and his wife Soni Razdan were interviewed by journalist Barkha Dutt. Talking about their daughter, Mahesh Bhatt said that he turned to Big B for advice over his concern about Alia becoming power drunk someday. He shared his worry and asked Amitabh Bachchan, “Sooner or later, we all peak and burn out. Don’t you think Alia will inevitably reach there someday at that crossroad?" To which, Amitabh Bachchan said, “I don’t think so. Because she doesn’t know how she does it. She doesn’t know yet from where she gets it. She is a natural and let her be an enigma, a mystery."

Advertisement

During the conversation for the news portal Mojo Story, two talked openly about Alia Bhatt, her latest film and their worries about her as parents. Talking to the journalist, Mahesh Bhatt revealed that Alia has a thirst to achieve new milestones. She lives her life with an open heart and keeps on walking ahead in her career. He also told that Alia’s talent comes from a different part of her, so, she never let that affect her real-life character.

When asked about Gangubai Kathiawadi, Mahesh Bhatt responded in surprise. He said that he was astonished to look at Alia playing the role as she was never exposed to such a culture. He also stated that he is confused about where did Alia pick it up from. Like a proud father, he said that even though Alia witnessed instant success with her debut film only, she never took it to her head.

Advertisement

While Big B’s advice might have been a sigh of relief for the Mahesh Bhatt, he is soon going to watch his daughter on the screens of Hollywood. Alia is all set to make her Hollywood debut with Heart Of Stone, alongside Gal Gadot and Jamie Dornan.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Assembly Elections Live Updates here.