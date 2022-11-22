'Let's Help Each Other': Utkarsh Shinde Urges Masses To Support Marathi Films

Marathi cinema is currently facing the brunt of freedom curbs and artistic restraints. According to the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP), “Any distortion of history under the name of freedom of expression and cinematic liberty will not be tolerated, and such films will face opposition". NCP leader, Jitendra Awhad, recently stopped the screening of the film Har Har Mahadev.

As per a report by The Indian Express, they alleged that the movie was responsible for distorting the history of Maratha and hence could not be released. A similar situation happened with director Hemant Dhome’s Marathi-language drama Sunny.

After the film Sunny, starring Lalit Prabhakar, was released in the theatres on November 18 this year, the movie got cancelled and was barred from screening in movie theatres. Director Hemant Dhome expressed his displeasure in a tweet. He wrote that moviegoers who had already booked their tickets beforehand were sent a message that informed them that their money will be returned.

“The audience has been sent a message to inform them that they will get their money back! Now how can we blame the audience that the audience is not going," Hemant wrote in his tweet.

Now, singer Utkarsh Shinde has also come out to support Marathi cinema. In his latest Instagram post, the singer reached out to the masses, urging them to support Marathi cinema. Penning down an extensive note, Utkarsh wrote, “Today, if you want to bring Marathi cinema on the path of prosperity from brutality, it must be treated with equality. and great actor Dada Kondke’s films did not get a cinema at that time, some people had the plan to do Marathi movies at that time. The same question, the same time, the same thoughts, and the same mentality is also showing up today."

“Everyone is trying hard to make a Marathi film. But in the end, why are Marathi films not given the rightful cinemas, enough time, and screens in Maharashtra? The lines ‘Let’s help each other, let’s all hold good path’ should not be just enough to talk, let’s stand for each other at least. Let’s be the voice of each other, let’s get our rights by uniting together," Utkarsh concluded his post.

Talking about the film Sunny, the Hemant Dhome directorial had a run time of just 3 days in movie theatres, suffering huge losses. Produced under the banners of Chalchitra Film Company, Sunny also starred Chinmay Mandekar, Kshitee Jog, Abhishek Deshmukh, Amey Barve, Parth Ketkar and Nandini Joag in crucial roles.

Meanwhile, Utkarsh recently made his acting debut in the Marathi serial Dnyaneshwar Mauli. He is essaying the character of Saint Chokhamela in the series.

