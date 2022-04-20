'Let's Spread Equality Through Arts': Director Pa. Ranjith's Message

Director Pa. Ranjith has called for spreading equality among people through art. Attending a function recently, the renowned director said, “Before coming to the cinema, I did plays during my college days. I like drama as much as cinema. Separatism is rampant in the country. In this age, we are compelled to spread humanity and equality through art. We have to infuse love through all the arts like cinema, plays, songs, paintings, photography."

“We need to talk as much as we can among the people through the arts. The Blue Cultural Center is constantly talking to people about the contradictions that exist in the community. It is creating political awareness among the people. We will continue to work to restore human dignity," the director added.

Director Pa. Ranjith, who made his directorial debut with the 2012 film Attakathi, has delivered blockbuster hits like Madras, Kabbali, Kala, and Sarpatta Parambarai, for which he received critical acclaim. The film stars Arya, Dushara, Pasupathy, Shabeer Kallarakkal, John Kokken, John Vijay, and others in pivotal roles.

On the work front, the leading new-gen filmmaker and producer has promising projects lined up. Pa Ranjith will be soon making his foray into Bollywood with his action-drama Birsa.

Birsa is a biopic on the life of Birsa Munda, a tribal leader from Jharkhand who fought against British colonial oppressors in the 19th century for the liberation of the tribals, the scions of the land.

Moreover, he also has Natchathiram Nagargirathu, which has wrapped the shoot and entered the post-production phase. Natchathiram Nagargirathu stars Kalidas Jayaram and Dushara Vijayan in the lead, along with Hari Krishnan, Kalaiyarasan and Sarpatta Parambarai fame Shabeer Kallarakkal in the pivotal roles.

