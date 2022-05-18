Life Ante Itta Vundaala Song From Varun Tej’s F3 Gets Massive Response

Excitement around F3: Fun and Frustration is at its peak since the release of its trailer on May 8. And now keeping the buzz alive the makers of the movie have released the third song Life Ante Itta Vundaala’s lyrical video.

The dance number is getting a good response from the viewers. It has already garnered over 2.5 million views on YouTube since its release on May 17. Rahul Sipligunj and Geetha Madhuri have given voice for this song. Devi Sri Prasad has composed the party song while Shyam Kasarla has penned the lyrics. Audiences are also applauding the voice modulation by Geetha.

The highlight of this song is the foot tapping music composed by Devi Sri Prasad. Pooja Hegde looks stunning in shimmering red and green outfits. Actors Varun Tej and Venkatesh look handsome in quirky outfits. The video also features some behind the scene moments. Raju Sundaram, the choreographer, has worked a lot to make every move perfect.

Advertisement

The makers of the movie have also announced that the multi starrer film will be released in theatres on May 27.

Advertisement

F3: Fun and frustration is a sequel to F2: Fun and Frustration. F2: Fun and frustration narrated the story of Venky and Varun who are frustrated with their martial lives. It remains to be seen whether F3: Fun and Frustration will start from its prequel’s ending or have a new storyline. After watching the trailer, audiences were sure of one thing that the comedy quotient will be the same as of the prequel.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.