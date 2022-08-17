'Life is Beautiful When Women...': Suriya at Viruman’s Success Party

Director M. Muthaiah’s magnum opus Viruman has wreaked havoc in the theatres. The film is currently enjoying massive success and has garnered a sum of Rs 35 crore in just 5 days. Tamil actor Karthi, who is the lead in the action-adventure, has also received plenty of appreciation for his character in Viruman.

Recently, Karthi celebrated the success of Viruman by arranging an event in Chennai. The success party was attended by Karthi’s older brother and Viruman producer Suriya. The entire cast and crew of the film engaged in some fun activities during the event as well.

However, the highlight of the celebration was Suriya’s speech where he expressed his gratitude to women for their uncountable sacrifices.

Advertisement

During the event, Suriya revealed that the shooting of Viruman was conducted during the COVID-19 pandemic. As a result, the cast and crew members of the film were unable to return home. However, he asserted that it was the women in their lives who acted as a “great force" that enabled the team to continue shooting the film.

“… we have a great force behind us to lift us. They are the ladies at home. Women in the family make many sacrifices for us. Life is beautiful when women are at the forefront of the family," concluded the producer.

Apart from Karthi and Suriya, the event was attended by Viruman’s crew members and their families.

Director Balaji Sakthivel, who released the film in Tamil Nadu, expressed joy in collecting Rs 35 crore in a short period. Viruman director Muthaiah also received a diamond ring as a token of honour from Sakthivel.

Read the Latest News and Breaking News here