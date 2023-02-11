South actress Payal Rajput recently dropped a string of snaps, featuring her beau, actor-singer Saurabh Dhingra. The actress uploaded the pictures to greet her partner on his birthday. In the now-viral photos, she can be seen posing with Saurabh. Her post has taken the Internet by storm. Their pictures turned up the heat, and we cannot deny it.

The actress captioned her post, “I know the last few years have been tough for you. Life is tough, but you’re tougher. More power to you Saurabh. Happiest birthday to my favourite human. Your smile and love make my life happy, joyful, and cheerful. You lift me and hold me down, you make me smile when I am feeling down. You bring me peace, you bring me gifts, and you are the person I’m most happy to share my life with. God bless you with long and healthy life".

Several social media users showered the couple with love and blessings in the comment section. One user wrote, “Woww, Fantastic, Fierce. You both are amazing. Lots of love". Another user commented, “Happy birthday. God bless you. Waheguru meher kare". One user also wrote, “Hotties."

Advertisement

Saurabh also commented on the birthday post. He wrote, “Thank you for your wishes and for being there through my thick and thins".

Payal rose to stardom with the Telugu movie RX 100. The duo were seen together in a music video titled Maula Mere Maula. After that, they were also paired opposite in Aaah’s latest web series, 3 Rose. Payal is known for Disco Raja, Tees Maar Khan, and Mahakumbh. Some of her other projects include Head Bush, Iruvar Ullam, Ginna, and Shava Ni Girdhari Lal. Now, the actress is all set to feature in Golmaal and an untitled film.

Saurabh is best known for his award-winning performance in the 2017-film Mr Clown. Now, the actor runs his own production house and digital marketing agency based out of Mumbai.

Read all the Latest Movies News here