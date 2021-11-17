Liger Actress Ananya Panday's Goofy Pic with Boxing Legend Mike Tyson in Vegas Desert

Vijaya Deverakonda’s Pan India movie Liger is in climax shoot in America with Boxing legend Mike Tyson. The film crew shared a photograph of Vijay and Mike Tyson laughing together.

“I enjoy every moment I spend with Mike Tyson. Those memories are forever special to me," wrote Vijay Deverakonda on Instagram.

Actress Ananya Panday, who has also joined the crew in the US for shoot, also shared a goofy pic with Mike Tyson. She wears a black crop top ad blue denim as vast desert stretches behind her.

Vijay also shared a pic with the cast and crew separately and captioned it ‘Magic’.

According to sources, Mike Tyson plays the role of Vijay’s boxing teacher (Guru) in Liger. The fighting scenes in the boxing ring of both will be beyond expectations and create a sensation. Bollywood hero Sunil Shetty also plays a key role in Liger and will be seen in a don-like character.

Vijay is playing the lead role in the movie Liger. Ananya Panday is the heroine and the movie directed by Puri Jagannadh. The movie is produced by Puri Jagannadh, Charmee Kaur, Karan Johar and Apoorva Mehta under the banner Puri Connects and Dharma Productions.

The action scenes are being screened under the direction of action choreographer Kecha. Ramakrishna, Ronit Roy, Vishnu Reddy, Ali, Makarand Deshpande, Getup Srinu and others star in the movie. The film will be released in Telugu, Hindi, Tamil, Kannada and Malayalam in the first half of next year.

