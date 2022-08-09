Liger: After Rs 199 Slippers, Vijay Deverakonda Wins Hearts As He Travels In Economy Class With Ananya Panday

Vijay Deverakonda and Ananya Panday starrer Liger is one of the most-awaited movies of the year. While fans are eagerly waiting for the film, its promotions are currently underway. Vijay and Ananya have been travelling to different cities, meeting fans to promote their movie. However, recently, the duo decided not to travel in business class for one of Liger’s promotional tours. They rather opted for the economy class of an airplane.

In a video that is now being widely shared on social media, Vijay and Ananya can be seen travelling in an economy class of an airplane. They can be seen surrounded by their fellow passengers. The video was originally shared on Instagram by one of the financers of the film, Charmme Kaur. “Producers’ actor and people’s hero our #LIGER @thedeverakonda N our rocking beauty @ananyapandayy…appreciation post for my lovelies From me and #purijagannadh (sic)," she wrote.

This is not the first time that the Liger stars have impressed everyone with their simplicity. During the trailer launch event of the film, it was Vijay Deverakonda’s simplest of all look that caught everyone’s attention. He wore simple cargo pants, a black T-shirt and chappals. Later it was revealed that the slippers that Vijay wore were worth Rs 199.

Liger is the first time that Vijay Deverakonda and Ananya Panday will be sharing the screen. It will also be the first Indian movie in which Boxing legend Mike Tyson would appear in a cameo. In the film, Deverakonda will be playing the role of an MMA artist. During the trailer launch of the film, Deverakonda got emotional and announced that Liger is dedicated to his fans. “I’m not able to understand anything today. I mean you guys don’t know my dad, my grandfather or anybody. We don’t have much background too, how all this love. From where have you guys come from? This film is dedicated to all of you guys," he said.

In association with Puri connects, Liger is being produced jointly by Karan Johar’s Dharma Productions. Liger will hit theatres on August 25 this year in Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, Kannada and Malayalam.

