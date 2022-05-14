Liger: Ananya Panday Calls Her Co-star Vijay Deverakonda ‘Kind’: ‘We Had A Lot of Fun…’

Fans have been waiting to witness Ananya Panday in her first-ever film with South star Vijay Deverakonda in her upcoming sports drama Liger. Apart from the two sharing the screen space together, there are other factors that are making the fans excited about the film. Apart from featuring the two notable actors, the star cast also consists of Ronit Roy and Ramya Krishna in significant roles. American boxer Mike Tyson has an extended cameo, making his acting debut in Hindi cinema. Liger marks Panday’s film debut in Telugu cinema, while Deverakonda will be making her debut in Bollywood.

In a recent interview with India Today, the Khaali Peel actress shared her experience of working with Vijay in Liger. Ananya called him ‘amazing’ and said that he is ‘so kind.’ She added, “We had a lot of fun when we were shooting in the USA together. We have wrapped the film, and I just wrapped up dubbing for the film. So now it’s almost fully ready. The film is going to come in August and it is a full-on masala film. I think it will make people really happy watching it."

For those unaware, the Ananya-Vijay starrer flick is a Pan-India film and it will be simultaneously released in Telugu and Hindi. The movie will also be released in dubbed versions in Tamil, Malayalam, and Kannada. The film is directed by Puri Jagannadh and produced by Karan Johar, Puri Jagannadh, and Charmme Kaur. Liger is scheduled to be released theatrically on 25 August 2022.

Earlier, on the occasion of Deverakonda’s 33rd birthday, Ananya penned a sweet wish for him on Instagram. The Student of The Year 2 shared a selfie with Vijay from their film’s Los Angeles schedule and captioned it: “Happiest Birthday @TheDeverakonda Let’s kill it this year! All my love always."

As per a report in Pinkvilla, Vijay and Ananya will be gracing the seventh season of Koffee with Karan. The report stated, “Vijay Deverakonda has made it to the guestlist for Koffee with Karan 7. In most probability, he will be appearing with Ananya Panday, his Liger co-star. Given that the chat show will go on air in and around Liger release, this will be an ideal pair. However, there were discussions on if Rashmika Mandana might join him on the show instead of Ananya." However, no confirmation has been made as of now.

