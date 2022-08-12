Liger: Ananya Panday Enjoys Her 'DDLJ Moment', Turns on Desi Mode With Vijay Deverakonda

Actors Ananya Panday and Vijay Deverakonda are ruling social media with their promotional photos from their upcoming film Liger. The co-stars have been on a tour visiting several cities in India to promote Liger and interact with fans. They are currently in Chandigarh as they gear up for the launch of their new song, Coka 2.0 with director Puri Jagannadh and producer Charmme Kaur. Before the launch, the co-stars had a gala time posing in the fields and on the tractors. Turning her desi mode on, Ananya also had her ‘DDLJ moment.’

Vijay Deverakonda and Ananya Panday starrer Liger is one of the most-awaited movies of the year. While fans are eagerly waiting for the film, its promotions are currently underway. Vijay and Ananya have been travelling to different cities, meeting fans to promote their movie. Recently, the duo decided not to travel in business class for one of Liger’s promotional tours. They rather opted for the economy class of an airplane and the photos of videos of them went viral quickly.

Liger is the first time that Vijay Deverakonda and Ananya Panday will be sharing the screen. It will also be the first Indian movie in which Boxing legend Mike Tyson would appear in a cameo. In the film, Deverakonda will be playing the role of an MMA artist. During the trailer launch of the film, Deverakonda got emotional and announced that Liger is dedicated to his fans. “I’m not able to understand anything today. I mean you guys don’t know my dad, my grandfather or anybody. We don’t have much background too, how all this love. From where have you guys come from? This film is dedicated to all of you guys," he said.

In association with Puri connects, Liger is being produced jointly by Karan Johar’s Dharma Productions. Liger will hit theatres on August 25 this year in Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, Kannada and Malayalam.

