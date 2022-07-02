Liger: Ananya Panday Says 'Breathe Guys' As She Posts Vijay Deverakonda's Nude Look; Fans Call It 'Sexiest Poster'

Vijay Deverakonda took social media by storm when he unveiled his new look for his upcoming pan-India film Liger. The new poster sees the Geetha Govindam actor as he goes completely nude, holding just a bouquet of roses hiding his modesty. Vijay’s co-star in the film, Ananya Panday too shared the hot poster with a suggestion for their fans. The Student of The Year 2 actress took to Instagram and shared the poster suggesting fans to “breathe" as the sexy poster has surely made the Netizens gasping for breath.

In the caption to the post, Ananya wrote, “Breathe guys, breathe…the temperature is rising all over India today @miketyson @thedeverakonda @karanjohar #PuriJagannadh @charmmekaur @apoorva1972 @ronitboseroy @meramyakrishnan @vish_666 @dharmamovies @puriconnects @sonymusicindia @sonymusic_south."

Soon after the post was shared on the photo-sharing platform, scores of fans chimed into the comments section to shower compliments on the actor, calling it the ‘sexiest poster.’

While one fan wrote,"Sexiest poster ever," another fan added, “hot." Many dropped heart and fire emoticons as they loved Vijay’s new look.

Earlier in the day when Vijay dropped the poster, he penned a note about it. He wrote, “A Film that took my everything.As a performance, Mentally, physically my most challenging role. I give you everything!Coming Soon #LIGER."

Liger, the Puri Jagannadh directorial, which stars Vijay Deverakonda and Ananya Pandey in lead roles is inching towards its release with fan anticipation at an all-time high. The movie is Vijay Deverakonda’s first pan-India movie and is being made on a considerably large scale. It boasts of an impressive cast with even international boxing legend Mike Tyson being roped in for an extended cameo.

Talking about the film, with Liger, Vijay will be making his Bollywood debut. Liger will also be the first Indian movie in which Boxing legend Mike Tyson would appear in a cameo. In the film, Deverakonda will be playing the role of a boxer. In association with Puri connects, the film is being produced jointly by Bollywood’s leading production house Dharma Productions. Puri Jagannadh, Charmme Kaur, Karan Johar and Apoorva Mehta together are bankrolling the film on a grand scale. Liger will hit theatres on August 25 this year in Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, Kannada and Malayalam.

