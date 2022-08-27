Liger Box Office: Vijay Deverakonda- Ananya Panday Starrer’s Hindi Version Collects Rs. 5.75 Crores

Puri Jagannadh’s Pan India film Liger, starring Vijay Deverakonda and Ananya Panday in the lead, had generated quite some buzz. However, those who have seen the film already are not at all impressed and the film has received several negative reviews. A Hindi version of the film was also released, and the combined box office of a handful of shows on Thursday, and full-fledged screen count on Friday seems to be underwhelming.

The film, that was also a big release in Hindi, managed to collect just Rs. 4.50 crores on Friday. While the film’s release date was 25th August, it had only had limited screen count on Thursday. On 25th, it had collected just Rs. 1.25 crores. The combined numbers of both the days stand at Rs. 5.75 crores.

Trade analyst Taran Adarsh tweeted, “#Liger opens to mixed response on Day 1… Good/ fair in mass pockets, dull/ordinary at metros/multiplexes… Needs to improve its performance on Sat and Sun… Thu [preview shows] 1.25 cr, Fri ₹ 4.50 cr. Total: ₹ 5.75 cr. #India biz. Note: #Hindi version." See the tweet here:

Trade analyst Ramesh Bala had, on Thursday, shared that Liger collected a little over Rs 33 crore worldwide on its opening day.

News18 Showsha’s review of the film read, “Liger was targeted to be this crossbreed cinema that was filmed simultaneously in Telugu and Hindi. Aimed as the first pan-Indian film, Vijay Deverakonda surely misses the punch. At 140 minutes, Liger seems so long that by the end, I started feeling why did I get into this ‘Aafat’."

In association with Puri connects, Liger is being produced jointly by Karan Johar’s Dharma Productions. Liger is available in theatres in Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, Kannada and Malayalam.

