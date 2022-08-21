Liger: Censor Board Leaves Vijay Deverakoda-Ananya Panday Intimate Scenes Untouched But Mutes Abuses

There is no stopping Liger now! In less than a week, Vijay Deverakonda and Ananya Panday starrer Liger will be hitting the cinemas. The film, which also marks Deverakonda’s Bollywood debut, has been passed by the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) and with zero cuts. However, the Censor Board did order to mute and blur a couple of moments from the movie.

According to Bollywood Hungama, Liger has been granted the U/A certificate. The board passed has reportedly left the intimate scenes from the film untouched. However, the board has asked the makers to mute the abuses in the film. They also asked that the scene in which showing the middle finger blurred.

Given there are no cuts, Liger is officially 140 minutes long, i.e., 2 hours and 20 minutes.

Liger is the first time that Vijay Deverakonda and Ananya Panday will be sharing the screen. In the film, Deverakonda will be playing the role of an MMA artist. The film also marks the Bollywood debut of American boxer Mike Tyson. The actor also confirmed its sequel too. In a recent interview with BollywoodLife.com, Vijay was asked if there will be Liger 2 as well. To this, the actor said, “There will be most probably, yeah."

Earlier this week, Liger also became a target of the recent boycott trend. ‘Boycott Liger’ was trending on Twitter. During a press event in Vijaywada, the Arjun Reddy actor addressed the issue by stating that he is unfazed by the boycott trend as the Liger team has put in their heart and soul into the film. The actor also pointed out that this cancel culture emerged only in the past few years.

“Three years back, in 2019 we started this film. Back then, this ‘boycott Bollywood’ wasn’t there. All this started in the lockdown and we were already into the shooting schedules by that time. At that time, we felt like there was no option better than Karan (Johar) sir to take our movie India-wide. He took Baahubali and showed us a way in North India which was an unknown territory for us. Script and production was ours. When we requested him to release the movie in Hindi, he warmly took it and now we got humongous reach in the North," Vijay was quoted as saying by the Indian Express.

