Liger Director Breaks Silence on Vijay Deverakonda Starrer's Failure, Says 'Need Healing Period But...'

Director Puri Jagannadh broke his silence about Liger’s box office failure. Released in August this year, Liger was expected to do good business at the box office. However, the Vijay Deverakonda and Ananya Panday starrer not only failed to impress critics but also couldn’t bring the audiences back to the theatres. While the team behind the film took a step back from the limelight after the release, Puri is now talking about the film’s failure.

Speaking with Chiranjeevi during an Instagram live session following the release of GodFather, Puri congratulated the megastar for the film’s success and then opened up about Liger’s failure. “Success brings a lot of energy and all that energy goes away with failure. In success, we feel like a genius and in failure, we feel like a fool. Those who believed in us when the films worked, will also turn on us when films flop," he said, as reported by Bollywood Hungama.

“We get a lot of pressure. We need strength to face all those things. We need a healing period when we are injured but I believe that the healing period should be short. We might lose people, and wealth or wars might happen, the healing period should not be more than one month. We should move on to the next thing," he added.

Addressing Liger, the filmmaker said that he worked on the film for three years and enjoyed every minute of the film. Although the failure, he will not spend three years crying over the film’s failure.

“I enjoyed doing that film with actors and building beautiful sets, I shot with Mike Tyson. But, it failed. But for that, we can’t cry over it for the next three years. If I look back, the days I was happier are more than the days I was sad," he said.

The director’s comments about the film come shortly after an emotional Vijay spoke about Liger’s failure at the South Indian International Movie Awards (SIIMA). He held his tears back as he spoke about his ambitious project failing.

