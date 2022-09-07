Liger Director Puri Jagannadh To Vacate Mumbai Flat After Vijay Deverakonda's Film Suffers Loss: Report

Vijay Deverakonda starrer action thriller failed to impress the audience. The movie that also featured Ananya Panday in the lead role turned out to be one of this year’s biggest disappointments. Even though there was a massive buzz around the film, it failed to generate footfalls at the theatres due to negative word-of-mouth publicity. The big budget film couldn’t set the cash registers at the box office ringing, and now there are several reports discussing how the makers are planning to return money to distributors and exhibitors for the loss they suffered.

According to a new report, Liger’s director Puri Jagannadh is planning to vacate his Mumbai home. As per Gulte.com, Puri Jagannadh is now planning to leave Mumbai for a while and move back to Hyderabad. He is said to be living in a posh sea-facing apartment in Mumbai. The rent of his home is said to be Rs 10 lakh per month and additional maintenance costs. Per the report, Puri is contemplating vacating the place and moving to his home in Hyderabad. He has a mansion in the famous Jubilee Hills area.

Puri Jagannadh’s upcoming project is said to be Jana Gana Mana. And after the fate of Liger at the box office, several reports suggest that the film has been shelved. Interestingly, the movie would have marked another collaboration of Puri and Vijay Deverakonda. Per the reports, the makers of this film have already incurred a lot of losses because of this decision.

Despite the failure of Liger, the career trajectory of Vijay Deverakonda seems to be unaffected. The filming of his upcoming movie Kushi with Samantha Ruth Prabhu has almost been completed. Alongside Vijay and Samantha, Kushi also stars Jayram, Vennela Kishore, Rahul Ramakrishna, Sachin Khedekar and Murali Sharma in key roles. Recently, the film’s motion poster was released on YouTube by Mythri Movie Makers.

A behind-the-scenes video was also shared by the Mythri Movie Makers. In the video, Vijay Deverakonda, along with the crew of Kushi, surprised Samantha Ruth Prabhu on her birthday. The video had gone viral on social media. Kushi is tentatively slated to release in theatres on December 23.

