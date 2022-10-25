Liger Distributors Threaten to Protest Outside Puri Jagannadh's Home; He Says 'I Don't Have to Return Money...'

In a shocking turn of events, Liger distributors have allegedly threatened to protest against director Puri Jagannadh for not returning their money after the Vijay Deverakonda starrer miserably failed at the box office.

Filmmaker Ram Gopal Varma tweeted an alleged screenshot of a WhatsApp message, claiming that a group of distributors is planning to stage a dharna outside Puri Jagannadh’s house on October 27 at 9 am. RGV shared the screengrab by writing, “Threatening Msg circulating in Distribution groups about LIGER." In the message, it was also requested to exhibitors to bring extra clothes with them as the protest would last for at least four days.

Later, RGV shared Puri Jagannadh’s fiery response to the message circulating like wildfire, on his official Twitter handle. In his statement, Puri lashed out at the distributors for allegedly blackmailing him. Puri said that he didn’t have to return money to anyone, but he was still doing it for the sake of honouring those who suffered losses. The director further said that he wouldn’t be paying back to those who were planning to stage protests against him.

Even though Vijay Deverakonda and Ananya Panday starrer Liger was one of the most awaited movies of the year, when it finally hit theatres, it left everyone disappointed. In no time, netizens took to social media to call it a ‘pan-India disaster’.

Earlier, Vijay Deverakonda choked back his tears as he addressed the failure of ‘Liger,’ which marked his pan-India debut. At the South Indian International Movie Awards (SIIMA), Vijay seemingly got emotional during his speech and revealed that he didn’t even want to attend the ceremony. While receiving an award at the SIIMA 2022, Vijay said, “We all have good days. We all have not-so-good days. We all have sh**ty days. But irrespective of how we feel, we get up… And today I actually maybe didn’t want to be here taking this award, but I came here and as I speak to you, I promise to you that I will get the job done for all of you and you will be entertained. And great cinema will be made."

