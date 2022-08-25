Liger Early Reactions: Vijay Deverakonda-Ananya Panday Film Leaves Fans Divided on Social Media

Vijay Deverakonda and Ananya Panday starrer Liger is finally in theatres. It was one of the most-awaited movies of the year but looks like it has left netizens divided. Social media is flooded with netizens sharing their reviews of the movie.

While some people are calling it a ‘blockbuster’, other argue that it is a ‘pan India disaster’. A large section of the audience is also appreciating the first half of the film, calling it ‘entertaining’. However, the same people have also argued that the film gets a little less interesting after the interval.

“Completely Massssss It will become best movie in @TheDeverakonda career, not only action scenes emotions, comedy everything works out very well #ligerreview will be become sure shot mass blockbuster. Go and watch In theatres don’t miss it " one of the Tweets read. Another social media user who probably walked out of the theatre unhappy, claimed that there is no ‘wow factor’ in the film. “A routine story with poor music and doesn’t have any nativity nor humour, heroine is very weak and hero’s stammering is big setback to the movie," he wrote.

Here’s What Netizens Have To Say About Liger:

Liger is the first time that Vijay Deverakonda and Ananya Panday are sharing the screen. In the film, Deverakonda is playing the role of an MMA artist. The film also marks the Bollywood debut of American boxer Mike Tyson. In association with Puri connects, Liger is being produced jointly by Karan Johar’s Dharma Productions. Liger is available in theatres in Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, Kannada and Malayalam.

