Liger First Day Collection Breaks Record Of Vijay Deverakonda’s Previous Movies

Puri Jagannath’s Liger, which hit the theatres on August 25, fared well at the box office on its first day. On its opening day, this big-budget film minted over ₹33. 12 crores. However, trade analysts saw a drop of 50 per cent in the box office collection of Liger on its second day of release. Now, it has also been predicted that the movie might struggle to have a long run on the silver screen. Moreover, negative reviews about the film are also said to hamper its collection. Some analysts suggest that Liger will only make around ₹16 crores on its second day. While the collection of Liger has witnessed a dip, this Vijay Deverakonda-starrer emerged as the third-best opener at the box office this year after KGF: Chapter 2 and RRR.

In comparison to previous movies of Vijay Deverakonda, Liger opened with a huge box office collection. It also marked the highest-opening film of Vijay’s career so far. His blockbuster film Arjun Reddy, which was made on a budget of ₹5 crores, had minted over ₹51 crores worldwide. In fact, the first-day collection of Arjun Reddy was just ₹4 crores, which is far lower than the first-day collection of Liger.

Vijay Deverakonda-starrer World’s Famous Lover, which starred Catherina Tresa, Rashi Khanna, Aditya Jonnawada and Isabelle Leite, had grossed ₹9.3 crores on the day of its release. In its first weekend, the film reaped ₹16 crores, which is lesser than Liger’s first-day collection.

Dear Comrade, directed by Bharat Kamma, starred Vijay alongside Rashmika Mandanna, Shruti Ramachandra, Divya Sripada and Raj Arjun. The Telugu movie collected ₹12 crores on its opening day. It was reportedly produced on a budget of ₹37 crores. In its opening weekend, Dear Comrade did a business of ₹26.20 crores worldwide.

Lastly, Vijay’s 2018 film Geetha Govindam, which was helmed by Parasuram, had collected over a whopping ₹127 crores at the box office. On its first day of release, Geetha Govindam had earned around ₹8.13 crores whereas it collected ₹38.98 crores on its first weekend. Observing the trend of Vijay Deverakonda’s films, Liger has collected the highest amount on the first day of its release in comparison to the actor’s previous films.

