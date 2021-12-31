Liger First Look Shows Vijay Deverakonda’s Transformation into MMA Champion

The makers of the much-awaited film Liger have released a promo in which actor Vijay Deverakonda is seen playing the role of a boxer with precision. As announced earlier, the makers today dropped the video featuring Vijay in a never seen before action avatar in his first big-budget pan-India project. The teaser is full of action scenes and gives a glimpse of the struggle of a slumdog of Mumbai becoming a champion in MMA (Mixed Martial Arts) sport.

Watch the teaser here:

The 54-second teaser of Liger begins with an MMA commentator introducing Vijay Deverakonda as Liger. The commentator says, “Introducing the boy from India… Slum Dog Of Streets Of Mumbai… The Chai Wala… Liger." Vijay is seen entering the MMA ring while wearing the Indian flag. He says, “Vaat Lagaa Denge " in an aggressive attitude. The teaser also features Ronit Roy as his coach.

Ahead of New Year 2022, Vijay treated his fans with the first glimpse of his upcoming film, Liger. The teaser shows he is a chaiwala (tea seller) in Mumbai who went on to participate in MMA bouts. The visuals show stunt sequences featuring Vijay Deverakonda in a never-before stylish avatar with a chiselled physique.

Ananya Panday is starring opposite Vijay in Liger. While the film marks Vijay Deverakonda’s Bollywood debut, it will be Ananya Pandey’s debut in Telugu movies. This will also be the first Indian movie in which Boxing legend Mike Tyson would appear in a cameo.

Liger is jointly produced by Charmme Kaur, Puri Jagannadh, Karan Johar and Apoorva Mehta. It is directed by Puri Jagannadh.

The film is scheduled to release in theatres worldwide in Malayalam, Hindi, Tamil, Telugu and Kannada on August 25, 2022.

