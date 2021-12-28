Liger: Glimpse Video of Vijay Deverakonda and Ananya Panday's Film to Drop on December 31

Vijay Deverakonda and Ananya Panday starrer Liger’s first glimpse video will be out on December 31, 2021, right before New Year. Vijay took to Twitter to remind his fans that it is just three days away. He simply tweeted the number 3. The film is scheduled to release in theatres on August 25, 2022. It will release worldwide in Malayalam, Hindi, Tamil, Telugu and Kannada. Take a look at the actor’s Tweet:

Last month, Deverakonda took to Instagram to share a picture with his co-stars Ananya Pandey and Charmy Kaur from their shoot in Los Angeles. Vijay is standing with his hands on their shoulders. Captioning it, he wrote, “Hello from LA"

Liger marks Vijay Deverakonda’s Bollywood debut, while Ananya Pandey debuts in Telugu movies. Also, this is the first Indian movie in which Mike Tyson would appear in a cameo. Sharing his excitement about working with one of the greatest heavyweight boxers of all time, Vijay told News18.com, “Having Mike Tyson on board is like a dream come true. He was exactly what we needed for this particular role in the film. When we narrated the film and sent him the script, he was really excited and he got on board. I’m really looking forward to shooting with him. We have to shoot with him in the US and we are just waiting for our permission to make the journey there and shoot with Tyson. I love that man. He is as real as it gets. It’ll be an honour to even get beaten by him. Only the greats have gotten punched by him. It’s something I checked off my bucket list, punched by Mr Mike Tyson."

Liger, in which Vijay will be seen playing the role of a boxer, is jointly produced by Puri Jagannadh, Charmme Kaur, Karan Johar, and Apoorva Mehta.

