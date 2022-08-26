Liger Opening Day Box Office: Vijay Deverakonda-Ananya Panday's Film Earns Rs 33.12 Cr Despite Mixed Reviews

Even though Vijay Deverakonda and Ananya Panday starrer Liger was one of the most awaited movies, it left netizens divided. After its opening day, the film gained majorly negative reviews on social media from fans and critics. However, box office numbers speak of something else.

As reported by trade analyst Ramesh Bala, Liger collected a little over Rs 33 crore on its opening day. However, it should also be noted that this is the film’s first-day gross worldwide collection. “#Liger packs a solid punch as Vijay Deverakonda and Ananya Panday starrer collects 33.12cr gross worldwide. The mass entertainer helmed by acclaimed filmmaker Puri Jagannadh has opened up to a strong Day 1 number," trade analyst wrote.

Liger is the first time that Vijay Deverakonda and Ananya Panday are sharing the screen. In the film, Deverakonda is playing the role of an MMA artist. The film also marks the Bollywood debut of American boxer Mike Tyson.

Soon after the film was released, several social media users took to Twitter and shared their reviews of the movie. While some called it a ‘blockbuster’, other argued that it is a ‘pan India disaster’. A large section of the audience also appreciated the first half of the film, calling it ‘entertaining’. However, the same people have also argued that the film got a little less interesting after the interval.

News18 Showsha’s review of the film read, “Liger was targeted to be this crossbreed cinema that was filmed simultaneously in Telugu and Hindi. Aimed as the first pan-Indian film, Vijay Deverakonda surely misses the punch. At 140 minutes, Liger seems so long that by the end, I started feeling why did I get into this ‘Aafat.’"

In association with Puri connects, Liger is being produced jointly by Karan Johar’s Dharma Productions. Liger is available in theatres in Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, Kannada and Malayalam.

