Liger: Ranveer Singh to Be Special Guest at Trailer Launch of Vijay Deverakonda Starrer

Vijay Deverakonda has been in the limelight for his upcoming pan-India film Liger. The film is directed by Puri Jagannadh. Apart from Vijay Deverakonda, Liger also stars Ananya Panday, Mike Tyson, and Ramya Krishnan. The movie is all set to release on 25th August this year and the film’s trailer will be launched at a mega event in Mumbai tomorrow (July 21).

Now, it is learnt that Bollywood star Ranveer Singh will be the guest of honour at the trailer launch of Vijay Deverakonda starrer. Apart from the lead actors, also present at the event will be filmmaker Karan Johar, who is one of the producers on the movie.

Recently, Liger’s poster featuring Vijay took the internet by storm. The poster showed a nude Vijay holding a red rose bouquet to cover his modesty. Vijay Deverakonda shared the poster on his Instagram handle and stated that Liger “took my everything": “A film that took my everything. As a performance, mentally, and physically my most challenging role. I give you everything! Coming soon #Liger."

Ever since the 2017 film Arjun Reddy, Vijay Devarakonda has become a pan-India star. Even though the movie created a lot of controversies, many lauded Vijay Deverakonda’s acting and personality in the film. Lifer will also mark Vijay Deverakonda’s Bollywood debut. He has been prepping for the film for more than a year now.

Additionally, it will be the first Indian film to feature a cameo from boxing legend Mike Tyson. The movie is being jointly made by Karan Johar’s Dharma Productions and Puri Connects. Liger will be released in Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, and Malayalam on August 25.

