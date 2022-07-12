Liger Star Ananya Panday Sparks Dating Rumours With Aditya Roy Kapur: Report

If new reports are to believed, Ananya Panday and Aditya Roy Kapur are getting really close to each other. Whether they are dating or not, we do not know yet.

It is reported that both the actors have a mutual affinity towards each other and this is a very recent development in the lives of the two. However, there is always a possibility that the two had been keeping it extremely private earlier and the news slowly is seeing the light of the day, according to ETimes.

Ananya had reportedly been dating her ‘Khaali Peeli’ co-star Ishaan Khatter for almost three years before calling it quits and both of them have never spoken out in the public about their decision.

Rumours have it that Ananya and Ishaan had an unmissable chemistry right from the first day on the set but sometimes things just do not work out, for better or for worse. Recently, the ex-lovers bumped into each other at Karan Johar’s 50th birthday party and were very cordial with one another.

Now, Aditya has always been a very private person who does not make a lot of public appearances even but he too has been linked with quite a few stars in his career.

He was most famously linked-up with his ‘Aashiqui 2’ and ‘Ok Jannu’ co-actor Shraddha Kapoor. It is said that the two started dating immediately after their first film together became a massive hit but neither of them confirmed the news.

On the work front, Ananya was last seen in Shakun Batra directed ‘Gehraiyaan’ which had an OTT release. The actress will soon be seen acting opposite the famous ‘Arjun Reddy’, South star Vijay Deverakonda in his Bollywood debut film ‘Liger’. The film also features Mike Tyson.

Aditya’s ‘Rashtra Kavach Om’ released earlier in July and features Sanjana Sanghi, Prakash Raj, Ashutosh Rana among others.

