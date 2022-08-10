Liger Star Vijay Deverakonda 'Upset' With Karan Johar After Koffee With Karan Episode? Find Out

Vijay Deverakonda is to make his pan-India debut with Karan Johar’s co-production ‘Liger,’ which also stars Ananya Panday. Recently, Vijay and Ananya appeared on KJo’s popular chat show ‘Koffee With Karan’ to promote their upcoming actioner. The episode left the internet divided. While some enjoyed the fun banter between Vijay and Ananya, a section of the internet said it seemed like Karan was on a mission to unearth Vijay’s sex life in the episode.

A recent report in BollywoodLife.com claims the rumour mills have it that Vijay is apparently upset with Karan after the episode, particularly for making the actor synonymous with the word ‘cheese’ which Sara Ali Khan and Janhvi Kapoor had called him on their KWK episode.

However, a source close to Vijay has told BollywoodLife.com, “The actor is extremely in love with all the attention he is getting and is only thankful to Karan Johar for everything. He is his mentor to him and the star is full of gratitude for him as he helped him reach the Hindi audience through Liger."

Recently, Vijay Deverakonda and Ananaya Panday were forced to leave a promotional event of Liger after a large crowd of fans gathered at the venue to secure their beloved stars’ glimpse, which led to the stampede-like situation. The event took place at at a shopping mall in Navi Mumbai. Visuals from the scene showed people shoving each other, and a female fan feeling suffocated.

Liger marks Vijay’s Bollywood debut. Helmed by Puri Jagannadh, the film also stars Mike Tyson, Ramya Krishnan and Ronit Roy, among others. The film is all set to hit the theaters on August 25.

