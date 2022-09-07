Liger Struggles To Reach Break-Even at Box Office, Makes Only Rs 58 Lakhs on Day 12

Vijay Devarakonda and Ananya Pandey-starrer Liger brought high hopes with its trailer for the people. However, as soon as the film was released, the movie tanked after the first few shows due to a large number of negative reviews, poor storyline and narration. Fans expected the movie to revive the dying craze for Bollywood at the box office. However, two weeks later, the movie hasn’t been able to find its feet at the ticket window.

The movie opened in housefull theatres for the first few shows, collecting Rs 33.12 crores worldwide on its opening day. However, as soon as the negative reviews started pouring in, the ticket sales saw a steep decline from the second half of Day 1. The film was only doing well in Telangana and Andhra Pradesh for a few days, that too because of the fandom that Vijay has amassed over the years.

Even though the film made more than major releases such as Raksha Bandhan, Laal Singh Chaddha, Shamshera and even Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, which grew in the audience as the days went by, it is difficult to say whether the film will be able to recover its Rs. 100 crore budget.

According to tollywood.net, the movie could only make about Rs. 58 lakhs on its 12th day and the worldwide gross till now is about Rs 27.8 crore. The 12-day total gross has amounted to Rs. 88.4 crore and the film is struggling to reach break-even.

The losses incurred will reportedly be covered by Puri Jagannadh and Vijay by taking a pay cut for their next release. This is because the screening rights of the film were sold to the OTTs and TV channels for a huge sum, but the box office performance has led to the OTTs and the channel asking for their money.

