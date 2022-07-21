Liger: Vijay Deverakonda-Ananya Panday Flaunt Their Super Cool Look At Airport, KJo Joins Them Too

Liger is one of the most awaited movies of the year and there is no doubt about it. On Thursday, the makers of the film dropped the trailer and left everyone super excited. Later in the day, the lead actors of the film Vijay Deverakonda, Ananya Panday and Ramya Krishnan were snapped at the Mumbai Airport.

In the pictures that are now being widely shared on social media, Vijay and Ananya can be seen posing in their super-cool outfits. Deverakonda wore a loose printed t-shirt and paired it with black pajamas. On the other hand, Ananya Panday looked cutest of all in blue shorts, a white top and a shirt over it. Karan Johar can also be spotted in the pictures. The Liger team is now in Mumbai for the promotion of their movie with Ranveer Singh as the special guest at the event.

Talking about the trailer, it began with Vijay Deverakonda entering a ring while Ramya Krishnan’s revealing why her son is called ‘Liger’. “My son is a crossbreed, born to a lion and a tiger," she said. From the action sequences to sizzling chemistry between Ananya and Vijay, the trailer left everone completely impressed.

Liger is the first time that Vijay Deverakonda and Ananya Panday will be sharing the screen. It will also be the first Indian movie in which Boxing legend Mike Tyson would appear in a cameo. In the film, Deverakonda will be playing the role of an MMA artist. In association with Puri connects, the film is being produced jointly by Karan Johar’s Dharma Productions. Liger will hit theatres on August 25 this year in Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, Kannada and Malayalam.

