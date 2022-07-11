Liger: Vijay Deverakonda Defies Gravity, Ananya Panday Impresses With Dance Moves in Akdi Pakdi

The first song from Liger Akdi Pakdi is out and it is already making us groove. The makers finally released the super-groovy, foot-tapping dance number featuring Ananya Panday and Vijay Deverakonda who set the dance floor on fire with their moves. Vijay’s energy in the song is unbeatable but Ananya does a good job matching it, making it a treat to watch. The Arjun Reddy actor also pulls off some gravity-defying steps in the song.

Advertisement

With good looks and smooth dance moves, Ananya and Vijay capture our attention through this massy dance number. The catchy beats are sure to have one and all dancing to it in no time. Watch the video here:

A couple of days back, the makers had dropped a poster featuring Ananya and Vijay. In the poster, Vijay and Ananya can be seen enjoying their best as they as the former teaches the actress how to whistle. While Vijay wore a red coat with a white fur collar, Ananya stunned in a black outfit.

Just a few days back, Vijay Deverakonda dropped a poster of the film in which went completely nude holding just a bouquet of roses hiding his modesty. The poster left everyone gasping for breath and ruled social media.

Advertisement

Liger is the first time that Vijay Deverakonda and Ananya Panday will be sharing the screen. It will also be the first Indian movie in which Boxing legend Mike Tyson would appear in a cameo. In the film, Deverakonda will be playing the role of an MMA artist. In association with Puri connects, the film is being produced jointly by Karan Johar’s Dharma Productions. Liger will hit theatres on August 25 this year in Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, Kannada and Malayalam.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News, watch Top Videos and Live TV here.