Liger: Vijay Deverakonda Devours ‘The Great Gujarati Thali’ in Vadodara, See Pic

Vijay Deverakonda is leaving no stones unturned while promoting his upcoming film Liger, which also marks his Bollywood debut. The actor is quite active on social media and often shares glimpses of his day with his fans. The south star was in Vadodara, Gujarat with co-star Ananya Panday for promoting Liger. A few hours back, he shared a photo of himself enjoying the “great Gujarati Thali."

Taking to his Instagram handle, Vijay shared a photo of himself sitting in front of a giant Gujarati thali filled with mouth-watering dishes. The actor looks happy in the picture, where he is seen sporting a checkered white shirt. He captioned the post, “The great Gujarati Thali!”

Advertisement

Within seconds, Vijay’s fans poured the comments section with red hearts and fire emojis. One of the fans commented, “Yummy yummy.” Another user also wrote, “Oh wow.” He shared a collage of snaps on his Instagram story from the promotional events and added a link to his YouTube channel for the full video. He wrote in the caption, “With my boys and girls in Vadodara, Gujarat"

The actor is a big foodie and has often shared his love for food on his social media platform. Earlier, he posted a photo of him slipping beer along with juicy burgers. In the photo, Vijay toasted with the camera he was clicking. The caption of the photo read: “Beers and Burgers.”

Advertisement

Meanwhile, talking with ETimes, Vijay addressed Sara Ali Khan’s comment about him on Koffee With Karan Season 7. The actor said that he has texted the Atrangi Re actress after the show premiered. When asked whether he would like to date the actress, he said, “I can't even say the word 'relationship' well. How can I be in one?”

Vijay will be next seen in Liger opposite Ananya Panday. It is set to hit the big screens on August 25. The film also features Mike Tyson in a cameo role.

Read the Latest News and Breaking News here