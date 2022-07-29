Liger: Vijay Deverakonda Rests on Ananya Panday's Lap, Holds Her Hand as They Travel in Local Train

Ananya Panday and Vijay Deverakonda are promoting their film Liger with full force. On Friday morning, the co-stars were seen traveling in an empty local train in Mumbai to beat the traffic for their radio trails and the photos and videos are doing the rounds on the internet. Ananya dropped a series of photos where Vijay and she can be seen seated in an empty local train. In one of the photos, Vijay lazily rests his head on Ananya’s lap. For the event, Ananya paired a yellow crop top with denim while Vijay looked handsome in a casual black t-shirt paired with jeans.

Sharing the photos, the actress wrote, “#LIGER promotions are “on track" let’s go boyzzzzzz "

In another video shared by Dharma Productions, Vijay can be seen holding Ananya’s hand as they stand near the door. Sharing it, Ananya wrote, “Just making sure I don’t fly off."

Meanwhile, the much anticipated trailer of Liger starring Vijay Deverakonda and Ananya Panday was released last week in multiple languages. The Hindi trailer was launched in Mumbai by Vijay and Ananya where they were joined by Ranveer Singh. Megastar Chiranjeevi, Prabhas and Dulquer Salmaan also promoted the film’s trailer in Telugu and Malayalam on their social media handles.

Ranveer Singh along with Vijay and Ananya grooved to the film’s rocking number Akdi Pakdi. In the video, Ranveer and Vijay set the stage on fire with a few dance moves and later were joined by Ananya.

Apart from Vijay and Ananya, Liger stars Mike Tyson and Ramya Krishnan in pivotal roles. The film is backed by Puri Jagannadh, Charmme Kaur, Karan Johar and Apoorva Mehta under the banners Puri Connects and Dharma Production respectively. Liger will have a pan-India release in Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, Kannada and Malayalam languages on August 25, 2022.

