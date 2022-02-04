'Like Father Like Son: Emraan Hashmi's Hilarious Happy Birthday Wish to Son

Bollywood actor Emraan Hashmi’s son Ayaan turned a year older on Thursday. Emran, who shares a close bond with Ayaan, shared an adorable picture of his son on his birthday. He extended birthday wishes with a hilarious post. In the picture, Ayaan is seen gazing at his mother Parveen Shahani as she holds him with all the love and affection.

Sharing the picture on his Twitter handle, Emraan wrote, “Like Father like Son…Happy Birthday big boy." Ayaan is clicked as he was about to kiss his mother. Both are seen in ethnic attire. Emraan came to be known as Hindi cinema’s serial kisser after numerous lip locks in films like Murder, Zeher, Aashiq Banaya Apne, Gangster and Jannat.

As soon as he shared the picture, Emraan fans also wished Ayaan in the comment section. Producer and director Vishesh Bhatt also wished him with wit.

Emraan married Parveen Shahani in December 2006 after a six-and-a-half-year relationship. The couple has a son, Ayaan Hashmi, who was born on February 3, 2010. Ayaan won a battle against cancer and Emraan Hashmi has written about it in the book The Kiss of Life: How a Superhero and My Son Defeated Cancer. The book was authored by Emraan with Bilal Siddiqui.

On the work front, Emraan will next be seen in Gangubai Kathiawadi with Alia Bhatt and Ajay Devgn. He is also gearing up for the shooting of Tiger 3 with Salman Khan and Selfiee with Akshay Kumar. Selfie is the official remake of the Malayalam hit, Driving Licence.

Emraan was last seen in the film Chehre, which also starred Amitabh Bachchan.

